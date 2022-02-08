The day/night event usually runs at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The day/night event usually runs at Cooks Gardens. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Relay for Life has undergone a transformation this year as a result of the ongoing red light setting countrywide.

Organised annually by the Cancer Society, the fundraising event usually takes place at Cooks Gardens.

Thirty-five teams made up of 350 people circled the track relay-style for 18 hours in 2021, raising $100,000.

This year it will be called Relay Your Way, and Whanganui Cancer Society fundraising and event coordinator, Sophie Westacott, said people had a month to complete the challenge.

They were also free to undertake their journeys at locations of their choice, which meant Whanganui itself could be celebrated, she said.

"We want to be as inclusive as possible, and make sure all our rural towns like Ohakune get a shoutout. We serve them as well.

"It's kicking off on March 5 and closing on April 2. That's the day before daylight savings, so it's a nice way to round out summer."

The goal is to "recruit 100 teams to raise $100,000" this year.

Whanganui Cancer Society fundraising and event coordinator, Sophie Westacott. Photo / Supplied

"It doesn't matter if you're not a walker. If you ride horses or mountain bikes, then that is an option as well," Westacott said.

"You can do it all in one day or a couple of hours a week, it's really up to you."

Westacott said office teams could enter and clock up walking minutes on lunch breaks.

"Every ten minutes counts, it all adds up.

"We want to give examples and get these stories out, so people can get motivated and do things on their terms, in their own way."

Parts of the event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

"The whole premise of 'Relay Your Way' is based around acknowledging cancer survivors at the opening ceremony and celebrating the future at the closing ceremony, as well as acknowledging those that have passed," Westacott said.

"It's quite an emotional thing."



Westacott said people could donate online, and teams were also able to pick up collection buckets from the Cancer Society office on Koromiko Road.

As of Tuesday afternoon, HPMV Heavy ($1206) and DB Heavy ($1099) were jostling for top spot on the team fundraising table.

All About Whānau was in third, with $820.43.

Teams can sign up at www.relayforlife.org.nz/whanganui