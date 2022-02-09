New careers in the dairy industry await graduates of AGC Training's Milk Harvesting course. Photo / Bevan Conley A_230421WCBRCCow04.JPG

Whanganui-based AGC Training is again offering the opportunity for individuals to ride the Go Dairying train by studying its Milk Harvesting course.

At the end of the line in 2021, 35 individuals who took that ride found jobs and began new careers in the dairy industry after graduating.

"This programme runs for 20 weeks and introduces students to the fundamentals of being a successful milk harvester who fully understands the requirements involved to monitor milk quality through the farm dairy," AGC Training chief executive Peter Macdonald said.

"The qualification has been extended into 2022 by the industry itself as they see value in supporting this qualification for the industry, given the quality labour shortage in the dairy sector.

"Students are taught how to be safe on the farm, undertake routine maintenance of dairy shed plant and equipment. They are also taught vital skills in maintaining animal health when it comes to milking and the basic operation of the farm's effluent system."



Macdonald said the course was suitable for not only people who want a career but those who have just started their career in the industry and are working already.

"Our tutors are great at supporting students in either full-time study or when employed to allow them to upskill.

"For those who are employed, this time of the year is an ideal time for them to engage in study given the happenings on the farm at this time. Generally students will need to commit to one day a week of actual study in a class or workshop setting, but for some students on a farm the tutors will visit and work with them individually.

Enrolment is now open to ride the 2022 Go Dairying train and students can take advantage of the Government's Fees Free initiative, meaning study on this programme will not cost anything with fees and associated costs covered.

"We have regular enquiries from farmers in the dairy industry looking for staff, so the prospects of graduates getting employed at the end of the programme are great," Macdonald said.