Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Wednesday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Whanganui principals are hoping the lifting of the vaccine mandate in the education sector may relieve some of the pressure schools were feeling at the moment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday the Government is scrapping mandates for various sectors, including education, from April 4.

The vast majority of school and early childhood staff complied with the rule when it was introduced last year but a few thousand teachers and other staff chose not to be vaccinated and lost their jobs.

The Ministry of Education said schools could require vaccination for some roles, such as those working with immunocompromised children, but it was unlikely many would decide all staff must be vaccinated.

Secondary Principal's Association of NZ (SPANZ) president Vaughan Couillault said when the mandates were in place, they were dealing with a different strain in Delta.

"The vaccines made a real difference in terms of spread and infection," he said.

He said it would be "emotionally complicated" for staff who were let go from their jobs if they were able to return to their former school.

"There is no denying that. And also people like me who had to make people lose their jobs.

"I think there won't be too much opportunity for those people to get their jobs back as they have already been filled by other humans.

"The process we followed at the time was lawful, transparent and justified."

He said a potential silver lining of the mandate being lifted was there are unvaccinated teachers who could return to the classroom at a time when schools are struggling.

"We are seeing across the country that recruiting teachers is quite tough. There will be a greater pool of people at our disposal which will certainly be helpful."

Keith St principal Linda Ireton said the mandate was a public health order, leaving no wriggle room for schools.

"It was a horrible time. But if it is a health order, which hasn't happened very often in New Zealand history, but there has to be a reason. It was a really tricky time. Time will tell what is to come."

Brunswick School principal Jane Corcoran said the mandate being lifted will definitely relieve pressure, particularly in rural and regional areas across New Zealand.

"Whanganui is desperate for quality permanent, part-time and relief teachers."

Whanganui Girls' College deputy principal Nita Pond said was great that those who decided against being vaccinated can now return to their jobs if they wished to.

Whanganui Girls' College deputy principal Nita Pond. Photo / Supplied

"I understand the reasoning behind the mandate and I understand the reason they have dropped the mandate."

She said it will be a lot easier for schools not having to worry about asking parents or volunteers who wish to come to the school if they are vaccinated.

"Often they are doing it out of the goodness of their heart. You put another restriction on that, in the end what happens is the kids miss out."

Carlton School principal Gary Johnston said the mandates created some challenging scenarios for school.

Carlton School principal Gary Johnston. Photo / Logan Tutty

"This is the good thing, it will open schools up again. We have had parents on-site over the last two years, but there have been restrictions.

"We need to get back to that interaction, that face to face."

Cullinane College principal Justin Harper said with the Covid-19 pandemic in its third year, life has shifted on to how to deal with Omicron.

"We've all learnt about new ways of teaching and the challenges of interpersonal communication through a mask. We're all looking forward to the end of the surge, and a return to normality."