There are 64 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said three people are in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 5656 new community cases, with 466 of those cases in hospital.

Meanwhile, a person who travelled from overseas to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the BA.4 variant of Omicron.

This was the first known detection of the variant in New Zealand.