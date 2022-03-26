Cases in Whanganui are expected to peak in the next two weeks. Photo /Bevan Conley

Cases in Whanganui are expected to peak in the next two weeks. Photo /Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB region has 322 new cases of Covid-19.

They are among the 14,175 new community cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Case numbers are expecting to hit the peak in the next two weeks according to modelling provided to the Whanganui DHB.

Chief executive Russell Simpson said while modelling gave an idea of where case numbers may end up, it can play out different in reality.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.