Three people are being treated for Covid-19 at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 257 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui area reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

That was a drop from the current seven-day average for daily Covid-19 cases in Whanganui, which was 282.

The Whanganui DHB said there were eight people in hospital with the virus and three of them were being treated for Covid-19.

There were no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and the region's Covid-related death toll remained at four.

The district health board said it was saddened by the fourth death of a person with Covid-19 in the region.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends," it said in a statement.

"The DHB and our community partners are ensuring the family receives all the support they need during this sad time."

The ministry reported 9906 community cases across the country on Friday, as well as 626 hospitalisations and 10 deaths.

Case numbers were continuing to decline, the ministry said, along with the seven-day rolling average of new community cases.

Friday's seven-day average was 11,281, while last Friday it was 14,171.