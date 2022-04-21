The Whanganui District Health Board is reporting that one person is in Whanganui hospital being treated for Covid-19 today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 153 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region.

Of the Thursday cases, 104 of them are in the Whanganui district.

There are 44 new cases in Rangitīkei and five in Ruapehu.

South Taranaki recorded 70 new cases.

There is one case of Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital, and that case is being treated specifically for Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported a total of 10,294 new community cases.

Of those 524 cases are in Hospital.

Eighteen people died with Covid-19 this Thursday.