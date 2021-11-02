Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Whanganui, let's get to 90%

Steph Lewis MP

Opinion:





With the weather getting warmer, many people in Whanganui will already be counting down to summer and barbecues at the beach.

This year, the key to a safe summer is simple: ensuring as many people as possible have had their two shots, so we can all do more of what we enjoy.

It's been fantastic to see so many people here in Whanganui rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated, and it's been great to see many people encouraging their friends, family and workmates to get vaccinated too.

Almost four million Kiwis have now been fully vaccinated, including more than 68 per cent of people in the Whanganui DHB rohe, but we still have a way to go if we want to make the most of the upcoming summer.

This isn't just about keeping our community safe – although that's a big part of it, as we know that getting vaccinated means you're significantly less likely to catch Covid, and if you do, then you're far less likely to pass it on to your loved ones and people who can't get vaccinated, like young children. However, being fully vaccinated will soon open up more opportunities too.

On Friday, October 22, the Government set out the new Covid-19 Protection Framework. This will help protect New Zealanders into the future, while providing a pathway out of lockdowns, offering certainty to businesses, and giving vaccinated people more options.

Under the framework, if you are vaccinated, you will be able to visit bars and restaurants, reconnect with family and friends, and do the things you love with greater certainty.

Businesses that require people to show they're fully vaccinated before entry will be able to operate with fewer restrictions.

Just like you need to show your ID to enter a bar, you'll need to show you've been fully vaccinated before you can enter your favourite café or attend events like festivals.

That's why if you want to make sure you can do more of the things you love this summer, it's really important you get vaccinated now.

The good news is that if you haven't had your first dose yet, there's still time to get your two shots for summer. You can book an appointment by logging on to bookmyvaccine.nz, or by calling the Covid-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

If you're ready to get your vaccine today, there are plenty of places that don't require a booking. Head to covid19.govt.nz to find a walk-in or drive-through vaccination centre near you. Make sure you let your friends and family know that if they want to do the things they enjoy this summer, they'll need to get their two shots as soon as possible too.

‌

We'll transition into the new framework once 90 per cent of eligible people in each DHB region are fully vaccinated. Of course, 90 per cent isn't the end goal – our target is getting as many people as possible fully vaccinated, so we can make sure as many people as possible are protected.

However, by ensuring at least 90 per cent of eligible people have had their two doses, we can be confident that our communities are safe as we take the next steps. Getting to 90 per cent vaccinated also provides more certainty to local businesses, meaning they can safely operate with fewer restrictions going forward.

I know we're all looking forward to another great summer here in Whanganui but before we get there, we need to make sure as many people as possible have had their two shots.

If you haven't yet, make sure to get out and get your free Covid-19 vaccine as soon as you can. If you still have questions, or you are feeling a bit unsure about getting vaccinated, please phone Healthline, or talk to one of the nurses at a nearby vaccination clinic. They are more than happy to talk through any questions or concerns you have.