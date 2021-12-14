Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rātana celebrations cancelled over traffic light system restrictions

Rātana Kōmiti Marae has cancelled all events due to the evolving traffic light system framework. Photo / Dom Thomas, RNZ

By RNZ

Rātana celebrations have been cancelled for next year due to Covid-19 restrictions under the traffic light system.

The annual pilgrimage for followers of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana takes place towards the end of January and is also where politicians attend events, marking the start of the political year.

In a statement, the Rātana Kōmiti Marae says it decided to cancel all events due to the evolving traffic light system framework and Rātana Pā community currently residing in the red light area.

The Komiti said it was a tough call.

"Recent times and events have contributed to this decision being made and after full consideration, we believe this is the right decision at this time. The safety, health and wellbeing of everyone is important to Komiti Marae hence the reason we put the people at the forefront of our decision making," Komiti Marae said.

It will be the second year in a row where full scale events have been cancelled and without politicians in attendance.

Whakamoemiti - or church service - will still take place on January 25, 2022, with details to be confirmed.

The area will come out of red light restrictions at the end of the month.