Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: PM Jacinda Ardern confident Whanganui can get to 90% vaccination rate

Ethan Griffiths
By
4 mins to read
November 3 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern on vaccine mandates as protesters gather outside vaccination centre in Whanganui. Video / Bevan Conley

November 3 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern on vaccine mandates as protesters gather outside vaccination centre in Whanganui. Video / Bevan Conley

After her planned visit to vaccination clinics in Whanganui and Hunterville had to be reorganised because of protest activity, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to reporter Ethan Griffiths about how the region stood on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.