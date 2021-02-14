Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui leaders react to alert level shift following Auckland community cases

Social distancing and 100 person gathering limits are the new norm under alert level 2. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's leaders have reacted to the news that all of New Zealand, except Auckland, has moved to Covid-19 alert level 2 after three positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the South Auckland community.

The cases, a mother, father and daughter, were announced by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1.30pm on Sunday. The family lives in South Auckland, but two family members travelled to New Plymouth over Waitangi weekend.

At 7pm on Sunday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the country was moving to alert level 2 as of 11.59pm Sunday, with Auckland one step higher at alert level 3.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that the cases are infected with the UK strain of the virus, believed to be significantly more infectious.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the city has got through Covid-19 restrictions twice already, and he was confident it will make it through a third time.

COVID-19 ALERT LEVEL UPDATE

"We've existed in level 2 for patches over the last year, so we know how to do it here," McDouall said.

"It comes back to the four things the Government has been reiterating. Wash your hands, cough into your elbow, scan and, most importantly, if you're not well don't go to work."

Asked about large upcoming events in the city, including the Sound Valley music festival set to take place at Cooks Gardens on Saturday, McDouall said he wasn't ruling them in or out at this stage.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he hoped alert level 2 only lasted the current period of three days. Photo / File

"I still think [an extension of level 2] is very hypothetical. It's a three-day level 2, and I think it's a waiting position.

"I wouldn't necessarily say Sound Valley has no chance of going ahead, but if it doesn't go ahead, that would be a great shame for the organisers, everybody intending to go and obviously the Whanganui economy."

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis had much the same reaction, saying that some sacrifices will have to be made to keep New Zealand Covid-free.

"I know we've got some events coming up, but we've all worked incredibly hard to get where we are, and we are looked to around the world as a leader with our response," Lewis said.

"I don't think anybody wants to put at risk the gains we've all made over the last 12 months, so it's a case of everybody making a few sacrifices, hopefully for a short time."

Lewis said the decision to change alert levels was the right one.

"I think the change was the right thing to do, especially after overnight it's been confirmed that the strain the family has is the UK strain, which all evidence suggests is more contagious than the strain we had last year."

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis said some sacrifices might have to be made to keep New Zealand Covid-free. Photo / File

Currently in Whanganui, Lewis said she was unsure if she was travelling to Wellington this week, as Parliament implements strict social distancing rules within the chamber.

"We're seeing how things go, we're just waiting for some advice on how Parliament's going to work this week."

Council services

Horizons Regional Council said bus services across the region were continuing as normal, with passengers required to wear face coverings.

"We've been here before, our drivers know what to do. Many of our bus passengers will also be familiar with the requirements of alert level 2," transport manager Rhona Hewitt said in a statement.

"We are asking passengers to self-manage physical distancing on the buses by sitting one seat apart where possible. We also ask that people travel outside peak hours if possible. All passengers must now wear a face covering when using public transport."

While cash is still accepted, passengers have been encouraged to pay using a Bee card to reduce the risk of transmission.

A Ruapehu District Council spokesman said all council offices, libraries and amenities will remain open, but with alert level 2 protocols.

