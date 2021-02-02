Covid 19 coronavirus: Whanganui DHB releases test figures for last 11 months

August was the busiest month for testing, with 2488 tests taken across the month. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the Whanganui District Health Board's region in the last 11 months.

Figures released to the Chronicle by the Whanganui DHB show a running total of 10,687 tests have been taken in the region since March 2020. In each of two months, more than 2000 tests were taken across the region, with 1000-plus tests in each of two other months.

According to the Ministry of Health and Census 2018, Whanganui DHB serves a population of around 68,000 people including towns Whanganui, Marton, Bulls, Taihape, Waiouru, Ohakune and Raetihi.

All of New Zealand was in alert level 4 throughout April, with 1571 tests taken in the region during the month.

Whanganui DHB has had no community cases since April.

New Zealand moved from alert level 3 to level 2 on May 13, with 2436 tests taken locally over the month as the community looked to reintegrate.

August had the highest number of tests for any month, with a total of 2488. Community cases had re-emerged in Auckland at this time, explaining the uptick in numbers.

From August onwards, testing numbers have continued to drop incrementally each month.

Numbers saw a slight uptick from December to January, with an additional 67 tests taken as community cases emerged in Northland and Auckland.

A Whanganui DHB spokesman said they are satisfied with the rate of testing but are emphasising the need for everyone to remain vigilant, which is highlighted by the occurrence of community cases.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms (cough, fever, runny nose, loss of sense of smell, difficulty breathing) should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or call their GP.

Testing is free at the Whanganui community-based assessment centre (CBAC) Covid testing station at Whanganui Hospital. It is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3.30pm (except on public holidays).