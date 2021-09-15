Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB hits lowest daily vaccine total since start of outbreak

Whanganui DHB has hit its lowest daily level of vaccines administered since the beginning of the Delta outbreak a month ago. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board has hit its lowest daily Covid-19 vaccination total since the beginning of the Delta outbreak.

The DHB said 229 doses of the vaccine were delivered across its catchment on Tuesday.

That follows totals of 281 on Sunday and 288 on Saturday.

The DHB's record-breaking total at the height of level 3 and 4 restrictions in the region was 1305 doses delivered on a single day.

Over the three-week period of levels 3 and 4, the DHB averaged 819 doses per day.

The DHB said there were no staffing or supply issues affecting the latest figures.

A DHB spokesperson said there was a noticeable surge in demand when the country went into lockdown, and the DHB was seeing a "natural reduction in bookings".

"The reduction in numbers over the past week or so is due to demand from the community," the spokesperson said.

"With regard to forecasts, targets, or 'usual' uptake, it is not possible to give numbers as bookings are coming in all the time – both at a local level to community providers and into the national booking system."

The DHB said its target was to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population.

"At the same time, we are planning new clinics for workplaces, rural areas, particular groups. This work takes place on a daily basis."

Louise Allsopp, senior responsible officer for the Whanganui vaccine rollout, said there was no shortage of vaccines.



"We are running clinics right across the rohe and we have capacity and vaccine, so we are asking people to make a booking and get vaccinated," she said.

"Vaccination is one of the most important tools in our fight with Covid-19, and getting people vaccinated is crucial to easing restrictions and moving the country down alert levels."

As of Wednesday, 38.4 per cent of Whanganui's eligible 12 years-plus population was fully vaccinated, while 29.2 per cent had received one dose.

A total of 32.4 per cent remain unvaccinated.