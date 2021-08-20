Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Testing in demand across Whanganui

Whanganui DHB's main testing facility took 130 Covid-19 swabs on Thursday. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 200 Covid-19 tests were taken across the Whanganui District Health Board catchment on Thursday - one of the highest daily totals locally since the pandemic began.

A Whanganui DHB spokesman said 210 tests were taken on Thursday.

The main testing facility on the Whanganui Hospital grounds took 130 of those tests, while a new pop-up testing facility that opened on Thursday in the carpark of Gonville Health took 40 tests.

Other facilities, including health centres and general practices, took 40 swabs.

Nationwide, 27,899 tests were processed across the country.

The Whanganui DHB spokesman said the high demand for testing was creating difficulties for staff, and urged the public to show patience when presenting for a test.

"The high demand is putting strain on our testing staff as well as creating a wait for those wanting to be tested," the spokesman said.

"We ask that people show kindness and patience and treat health staff with respect as they go about this important work."

Thursday also marked the reopening of vaccination centres across the district, after a pause was placed on the rollout so centres could put in place level 4 restrictions.

The DHB said 485 vaccinations were undertaken on Thursday across three vaccination centres: Aramoho Health Centre, Taihape Hospital and Whanganui's Victoria Ave vaccination centre.

The rollout will be ramping up in the coming days, with about 500 people who had their appointments cancelled on Wednesday to be offered alternative sessions.

Information on the number of no-shows or missed appointments across the DHB vaccination centres was not immediately available on Friday.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed).

• Gonville Health Centre, Whanganui (no appointment needed).

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui.

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls.

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton.

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape.