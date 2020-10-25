Gordon Park Scenic Reserve volunteers in 2018: From left back: Bruce Dewar, Colin Ogle, Robyn Ogle, Trevor McKechie, Wilf Eccles, Marie Hannay. Front kneeling - Thomas Allan. Photo / Susan Nicholson

Conservation volunteering in Whanganui

People who want to get their hands dirty by getting stuck into worthwhile conservation mahi have a range of opportunities available through the Department of Conservation (DoC) Whanganui office.

Community ranger Katy Newton says for DoC to achieve its mission of seeing "Papatuanuku thrive", communities need to be engaged and participating in conservation.

"Volunteering is a great way to contribute to conservation locally," she says.

Volunteer days in Whanganui are social events suitable for a range of fitness levels and skills.

Volunteers may tackle invasive weeds, help with pest control, plant trees, monitor birds, participate in a beach clean-up, pot seedlings, or undertake small building tasks.

"As well as helping DoC, volunteers also learn about the history of the project area, gain new skills, get some exercise, make new friends and hopefully see some of our amazing wildlife," Katy says.

"It can even be a pathway to a career in conservation.

"We encourage people of all ages to join us."

Current opportunities

• Gordon Park Scenic Reserve — Help preserve this precious sample of lowland forest just five minutes from Whanganui East. Tasks include weed control, planting, checking pest traps and periodic monitoring of plant and bird species.

• Bushy Park Tarapuruhi — A 100ha forest with abundant wildlife surrounded by a predator-proof fence, 20 minutes' drive from Whanganui. Volunteers undertake regular checks of the fence and some bird monitoring along with pest and weed control.

• Castlecliff Coastcare — Is a dedicated group that actively cares for the Castlecliff coastline through regular volunteer days.

• Predator Free 2050 — For those wanting to do conservation volunteering in your own backyard, DoC Whanganui can loan you a trap so you can get a start as part of this national programme.

• Specialised opportunities — If you have specialised skills or qualifications that you'd like to share on a conservation project, such as carpentry, painting, botany, working at heights or graphic skills, contact DoC to discuss opportunities.

For more information about Conservation volunteering contact Katy Newton knewton@doc.govt.nz or 027 384 3724