Compost is gold.

While visiting my daughter in Queenstown recently, I picked up a copy of the excellent Queenstown Lakes District Council bi-monthly newsletter Scuttlebutt which goes out to residents and ratepayers.

Inside, I learned International Compost Awareness Week was running from May 7 - 13. I never knew.

“We’re celebrating this magic gardening ingredient. It’s a chance to be inspired and learn how to make your own compost bin and transform your food scraps into organic goodness!”

Composting is a solution to the problem of food waste. It requires brown carboniferous materials like autumn leaves and mulch, and green nitrogenous materials like kitchen scraps, animal manure and lawn clippings.

There are many ways to compost, and various styles of bins including round and square black plastic bins with lids and homemade wooden ones with lids of old carpet. All compost bins should sit on the bare ground so worms can work their way through the organic material.

Being an enthusiastic composter from way back, I am keen to celebrate compost ‘til the cows come home. Compost is gold in the garden. I read on:

“Compost feeds plants and boosts the microbial activity in the soil, all the while helping the soil hold moisture and resist drought. It’s great for the environment too, as it allows organic materials like food scraps to break down naturally in oxygen. This means it does not release harmful greenhouse gases like it would do if it were buried in a landfill.”

The gem in the article was the news that the website www.sharewaste.org.nz can help us connect over composting:

“If you want to compost but can’t have a compost heap, you’re in luck - there’s an app to help with that. Sharewaste connects people who want to recycle their kitchen scraps with their neighbours who compost, have a worm farm, or keep chickens. By bringing together hosts (who receive organic waste) with donors, the app helps to keep kitchen scraps out of landfill.

“It’s free to join as a host or donor by signing up.”

So I joined as a host, and am keen to work with neighbours who don’t have a compost system. I want their kitchen scraps (minus bones and bread) in my compost bin.

A couple of weeks ago, I posted my news on Facebook but nobody has made contact yet. Obviously, I need to publicise the idea a lot more.

Who will help me? Who wants to make a difference? Who wants to save money by passing their kitchen waste to me and others who have signed up as hosts? Do call me!

Do consider saving money on the amount of rubbish you send to landfill, and help the planet at the same time by signing up.