These Whanganui trampers collected rubbish while wandering on the beach at Koitiata — an example of giving back to the environment. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy a walk on our riverbank paths, the beach, bush or mountain? That’s great. It’s well documented that a walk in nature can enhance our wellbeing. But can we do more; should we think seriously about giving back to the environment that sustains us?

Research has identified types of visitors when it comes to connecting with nature, and DoC says it’s important to consider how it might better engage with them in giving back to nature. Drawing on interviews during the 2020-21 summer, a report titled Giving back to nature: Insights from Queen Charlotte Track, found two groups of visitors:

“Spectators of nature” who focus on the activities they do on and around Queen Charlotte Track, such as walking, mountain biking, kayaking. Nature is a backdrop to their activities.

“Participants in nature” who focus on nature itself as they walk Queen Charlotte Track. Nature is at the centre of their experience.

While many will identify with elements from both groups, the people DoC talked to tended to fit into a spectrum between “Outward” (spectators) or “inward” (participants) in the way they connected with nature. Outward-tending visitors looked for an energetic or social holiday experience; nature was a playground to have a stimulating experience. At the inward end, people focused on their internal and personal world. They were likely to be keen on birdlife, cultural history and heritage.

According to Heritage and Visitors director Tim Bamford, both the NZ Aotearoa Government Tourism Strategy and DoC’s Heritage and Visitor Strategy make strong commitments to ensuring that domestic and international visitors benefit the places, nature, heritage and communities they come to experience. This is something the wider tourism industry also strives for.

Clearly, better understanding the way people connect with the natural world and our heritage is valuable for DoC to ensure it provides enjoyable, meaningful recreation opportunities.

There is also an opportunity to encourage visitors to play their part in protecting and restoring the mauri of the environment in the places they visit through “giving back” activities. This would help visitors have a more meaningful and memorable experience, and over time it might nudge visitors to care more deeply about the places they visit.

The report found while there were differences in how the two groups thought they might “give back” to nature, both spectators and participants wanted to do so. The key was to make sure the way of giving back fitted with what visitors were interested in, Bamford says. “Simply put, giving back means visitors leave the place in a better state than when they arrived.”

Spectators of nature tend to choose financial contributions: donations or higher fees. Whereas participants in nature lean towards giving-back activities at the place or region they’re visiting such as picking up rubbish, planting native trees, pest trapping, removing wilding pines and weeds.

This work will be used to inform how DoC designs and improves attractions and facilities that offer people a chance to give back to nature — particularly through collaboration with mana whenua, tourism operators and communities.

Dave Scoullar is a tramper, conservationist and member of the Te Araroa Whanganui Trust



