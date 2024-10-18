Health NZ chief clinical officer Dr Richard Sullivan said it was “just a proposal at this stage”. The proposed changes were not aimed at reducing fulltime equivalent staff numbers overall and included new clinical leadership roles in midwifery and mental health and addiction.
The Chronicle understands the consultation is expected to take a few months.
The proposal has sparked concern for Whanganui District Council elected members about what cuts might come next at Whanganui Hospital.
“We can’t discount that we need to have services for our large rural community as well and they shouldn’t be disadvantaged.”
Baker-Hogan said the proposal was a red flag for bigger issues such as the potential for more changes at Whanganui Hospital to lower costs.
“There’s likely to be more moves to lower the cost of hospitals; I’m not trying to scaremonger, but that could be ‘well, we can safely deliver obstetrics and gynaecology in Midcentral [Palmerston North]’.
“If you can’t have the surety of being able to birth or look after your children safely, that has a key effect on being able to grow Whanganui and people wanting to live here.”
Investment in primary care was vital to prevent hospitals from being “the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”, but stripping key hospital services would be detrimental to the growth of Whanganui, she said.
Reti said the Government was absolutely committed to delivering frontline services, with a regional focus on management and the biggest spend on health in New Zealand’s history.