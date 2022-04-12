Clockwise from top left: The food was well worth a visit to the Old Age New Age exhibition and auction; Floral Art Society produced some beautiful work; the calibre of work exhibited was high - this work is by John Crump; Harry, the honorary artist; a view of some of the exhibits. Photos / Jan Bullen

In a big room kindly loaned by building owner Hadleigh Reid, the Old Age New Age art exhibition and auction was able to raise $16,000 for Age Concern Whanganui. In a time of pandemic, say organisers Jan Bullen and Andrea Bullock, this is a terrific result and reflects on the volunteers who helped stage it and the Whanganui community that supported it.

Devon Electrical checked out the electrics beforehand — "Keeping us safe," says Jan. Then, on framework and structures built by handyman Paul Belsham, artists Michael Haggie and Sandy de Kock curated the exhibition of about 100 works, most painted on canvases donated by Vicky Todd and Tessa Hunt from Whanganui Property Brokers Ltd. Property Brokers provided the seeding funding, says Jan.

Bill Milbank also donated some paintings for the exhibition and auction.

Four women from Whanganui Floral Art Society made "two beautiful arrangements" which complimented shrubs loaned by Springvale Garden Centre and transported to the venue by David Shaw from NZME.

"One of the pieces of floral art was quite modern, quite abstract, a bloke bought it for $100," says Andrea. He waited until the end of the exhibition then took it away with him. The floral artist donated the money to Age Concern.

Kelley O'Hara put together the artists' potted biographies for the auction catalogue.

"The New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts [Wellington] took 10 canvases from us and sent back eight — they got Covid in the middle of it and were terribly sick," says Jan. Members from the Academy had hoped to attend the exhibition and auction. "Their artwork was lovely."

The silent auction went well and many buyers picked up some bargains.

"We had lots of interest in all the paintings," says Andrea. "We got really good feedback for doing it that way." She says people like being able to see the bidding status.

The list of those individuals and businesses that helped is testament to the wide community support for such a worthy cause.

Assistance also came from Hinemoa Ransom-Boyd at H&A Print; Whanganui Car Centre; Ross and Rei Hendry, Image Signs; Whanganui Insurance Brokers; Spooner, Hood & Redpath, Accountants; St John's Pharmacy; Horsley Christie, Lawyers.

The exhibition was replete with coffee machine, Covid legal requirements ... and entertainment, when William Pati led a small vocal group on the Saturday night and also helped out with announcements.

Unsold paintings will be re-shown at Whanganui Arts Society's Cooks Gallery below the velodrome.