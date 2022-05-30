Your Neighbourhood Support team: Trudi Deane, area co-ordinator (left); Keith (Tomo) Thomson, community constable; Debbie Mortensen, assistant area co-ordinator. Photo / Paul Brooks



Neighbourhood Support — who are they, what do they do, should you join?

As well as being a community-focused way to control crime, Neighbourhood Support is a good way to get to know the people who live in your street, your area, your suburb.

"It's a good way to keep people aware of things," says Debbie Mortensen, assistant area co-ordinator.

Because the team works with the police, it is kept informed of all things crime related, as it pertains to Whanganui residents. "The police might come to us and say that trailers are the hot item, so we flick that email through [to all members]."

There are many misconceptions about Neighbourhood Support, all of which can be cleared up quickly. For example, it is not always about crime: personal safety extends beyond that; also, individuals can join: you don't have to be part of a group. Right now there are more than 4000 email addresses, but Debbie says they need a lot more to be even more effective.

It's easy to join, and it's free. Just email nsg.wang@xtra.co.nz or phone (06) 344 6746 to speak to Debbie or to area co-ordinator Trudi Deane.

"Debbie sends out a weekly email newsletter," says Trudi, "Then every three months is a quarterly newsletter and street contacts without email get a paper copy."

Neighbourhood Support works with police, Civil Defence, Whanganui District Council, Community Patrols and the Fire Service.

"Our members are the eyes and ears [of those organisations]," says Debbie. "They see things." Members get involved and become major players in their community.

"When we went into that first four-week lockdown, that was what Neighbourhood Support was all about. It was everybody looking after each other: keeping an eye on Mrs Jones across the road. That's what Neighbourhood Support is, and we want to get the message out there," says Debbie.

Keith (Tomo) Thomson is community constable and Neighbourhood Support is part of his brief.

"Go to the scenario where people go on holidays," he says. "Their neighbour or their Neighbourhood Support group looks after their property, feeds their animals, collects the mail ..."

By working together, people can support one another, solve local issues, and make streets and neighbourhoods safer and more welcoming. Being involved comes in many shapes and forms. You can meet regularly or as needed, stay connected online or by email, host barbecues, meet for coffee or events, volunteer to be a street contact, or even start your own group. Whatever works best for you and your community.

Tomo is available to speak to any group about Neighbourhood Support or any of the other groups he looks after. He does it a lot, but he would like to see more groups take him up on the offer.

"I talk about various things at the meetings: keeping yourself safe at home; what to do if something happens — someone's outside — how to handle that; we talk about internet scams because that's a big thing these days; I cover off about tools and things like that, and what kind of security people have: how do they deal with their valuables in their homes; we cover a wide range of things." He says they always have an open discussion. "I'm learning too from these people." He says he has spoken to clubs such as the Vintage Car Club. "Any group. Quite often they want a guest speaker so we go along and talk to them. We're all available and we're flexible on the hours and days." Clubs, workplaces, special interest groups — Tomo, Trudi and Debbie are all available to talk.

Tomo says they actively try to get members of Neighbourhood Support, but busy lives preclude many people from being part of a local group, so they join as individuals. "If you do go away, go out, or get sick, you know that someone up the road or nearby is Neighbourhood Support, or they could ring Trudi or Debbie and arrange something."

Most people have email addresses so they can get an email newsletter or regular area updates from Debbie.

"We talk to them about 111 and 105," says Tomo. "If it's happening now, ring 111: if it has already happened, ring 105. We have a good talk about how to keep safe and we really encourage people to join Neighbourhood Support. We haven't had many turn it down."

Neighbourhood Support is all over Whanganui in numerous pockets: they just want to expand that.

"When someone joins, they get the emails, but they also get a free pack with lots of information," says Trudi. "And they get stickers to put on their letterbox, windows or doors."

There's also a big rural base of Neighbourhood Support members, but there could always be more.

The point is, nobody needs to be alone. If they need to be connected to another agency, one that offers a particular kind of support, Trudi and Debbie can help with that too.

Get one of these on a power pole in your street.

Streets with a Neighbourhood Support membership of three or more get a sign (pictured) attached to a power pole, informing (or warning) that this is a community that cares for each other.

"Times are changing and crime is changing," says Debbie. "The more email addresses we have, the better."

The most important action you can take to make your community safer, they say, is to get to know the people who live around you. Neighbours who know each other are more likely to offer, accept and ask for help when they need it.