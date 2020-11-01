Comedy nights on at Porridge Watson

Lex, aka Julie Sandbrook, is producing monthly comedy events at Porridge Watson — called Gag Night at Porridge Watson.

These are on the first Thursday of each month, with the next show being November 5.

Lex is a local comedian who identified a gap in Whanganui's entertainment market and is working on filling it with regular good quality comedy, showcasing local, national and international talent.

The November 5 headliner is a veteran of New Zealand's comedy scene, Brendon Green.

Brendon is a comedian with more than a decade of stage experience. He tells charmingly crafted personal stories, infused with clever wordplay, sly social observation, and an emotional honesty that sometimes worries his mother.

Based in Auckland, and performing around the world, he is a mainstay of stages around New Zealand as well as writing for some of the country's best TV comedy shows.

His stand up is warm, open, and with a sharpness that ensures the audience has a great time with some surprises along the way.