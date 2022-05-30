Collective reveals master vision for Te Āpiti-Manawatū Gorge

West entrance to Te Āpiti-Manawatū Gorge. Photo/Supplied

A master vision for Te Āpiti-Manawatū Gorge includes proposals for suspension and sky bridges, iwi projects, visitor accommodation, and UNESCO 'Geopark' status.

Eleven potential projects have been identified for consideration in a masterplan adopted last week by the Te Āpiti-Manawatū Gorge Governance Group, including a 9km cycling and walking pathway along the old gorge road.

The gorge road was closed to vehicles in April 2017 because of slips and rockfalls.

The masterplan delivers a unified approach for a range of plans already in place, including those by Rangitāne iwi, Horizons Regional Council, the Department of Conservation, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and a number of destination plans.

The chair of the gorge governance group, Horizons Regional Council chair Rachel Keedwell, said one or multiple members of the gorge governance group would be in a good position to progress a shared pathway.

"We believe this will add real value to the visitor experience and, provided safety measures can be put in place, minimal risk to walkers and cyclists," Keedwell said.

The gorge governance group includes local iwi, Horizons, the Tararua, Palmerston North and Manawatū district councils, the Department of Conservation and landowners, and has been in place since 2016.

Rangitāne ō Tamaki-nui-ā-Rua chair Mavis Mullins said the partnership approach ensures that projects or commercial opportunities that arise in the area will be measured against agreed aims.

"This includes showing how they enhance the mana of Te Āpiti, protect the cultural values of the area, and improve visitor experiences.

"The plan also provides for wider tourism opportunities while ensuring a minimal footprint to safeguard the environment for future generations."

Tanenuiarangi Manawatū Incorporated chief executive Danielle Harris said the masterplan recognises the need for all parties to respect mana whenua significant sites and cultural landmarks in the area, while providing opportunities for iwi and hapū narratives to be told.

"Iwi also have a strong desire to be involved in the mahi on the ground and for any future private ventures," Harris said.

"The strength of the masterplan is in the partnerships and committed network that members can tap into and provide support to each other through a unified approach."