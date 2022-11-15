Trudi Deane at her farewell function last week. Photo / Paul Brooks

After 11 years as area co-ordinator of Neighbourhood Support, Trudi Deane is stepping down and taking up a full-time position in the education sector.

At a function at the fire station last week, Trudi was farewelled with a morning tea after a Neighbourhood Support meeting.

Neighbourhood Support chair Shirley Forward spoke on behalf of the organisation.

"From the time we appointed you as Co-ordinator you've done a wonderful job for us, and we're grateful.

"Thank you also from a personal angle, for all the years you donned your pink tutu and hat and collected for the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer appeal at the market. You handled that as capably as you have your Neighbourhood Support role, and I did receive comments that people missed you this year.

You've been popular with the funders, and the quality of your work was commented on in my presence when you submitted our request to the District Council. You were also well respected by the school administrators, an aspect of your work you enjoyed was the school presentations and you handled them very well.

"Thank you very sincerely from all of us for the years of hard work you've put in, and from me particularly for the way you always anticipated what I might need, and I'm sure Debbie's even been told what coffee I prefer to drink!"

Trudi's speech in reply was short and heart-felt.

Former assistant area co-ordinator Debbie Mortensen moves into Trudi's role.