Churches next in Camera Club sights

St Mary's Church, Whanganui.

The churches of Whanganui and Districts are the focus of an historical record project to document places of worship in 2024 by the Whanganui Camera Club (WCC), which is teaming up again with the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust.

This follows a successful 2022 Domestic Houses Heritage Project, which photographed houses of architectural styles or periods from the late 1800s to the modern day.

“In that project, we photographed 800 houses in Whanganui and exhibited 100 houses in prints, plus preparing a digital record, which is now in the Alexander Library in Whanganui,” says WCC president John Smart.

Photographing the interior of St Mary's Church in Whanganui: Claire Smart, Vivienne McLean, Maartje Morton and Sandra Van der Lubbe. Pic/Karen Douglas

“Churches of all faiths and denominations add a rich architectural and cultural heritage to our lives. We believe it is important to capture and record the essence of these structures as an historical record for both current and future generations to enjoy. Whanganui and the wider region have over 50 churches that we’ve identified in our target area, which stretches from Waitotara to Turakina and the river mouth to Raetihi.

Helen Craig awarding John Smart, president Whanganui Camera Club, a Heritage Award at the Heritage Houses Exhibition in 2022.

“Unlike the Homes Project, where images taken from the street were sufficient, the Whanganui Churches Historical Record Project will be much more complex. We will not only make sure we get shots “for the record” of the various church exteriors, but will explore and record the interiors while seeking to capture the unique atmosphere of each place of worship with more creative images.

Crowd scene in the Arts Centre on Taupo Quay where the Heritage Houses Exhibition in 2022 was held.

“A trial shoot at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Guyton St, last month provided lots of good lessons and gave us a feeling for some of the challenges and creative opportunities we’ll be facing. Churches approached so far have reacted enthusiastically to the concept, and we are hoping more will come on board,” said Smart.

A selection of prints of the churches will be shown in the Whanganui Community Arts Centre as part of the Club’s annual Members’ Exhibition in October 2024. In addition, a complete digital record of all the churches photographed in the project will be on display. The Exhibits (both print and digital) will be archived at the Alexander Library, Te Rerenga mai o te Kāuru, for future generations.

“The six-month project is a big one, and it’s exciting. We were at St Laurence’s Church in Gibson St last week, getting started on the project. Sue Cooke has bought the deconsecrated church and will change it into an art studio and gallery. We were delighted to be able to photograph the church prior to the renovations and are looking forward to a follow-up after they are complete.”

■ Come along on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month to the Clubrooms at 2 Hanley St, Whanganui, at 7pm, or email: info@whanganuicameraclub.org.nz



