Christopher Cape: Wings over Wairarapa

Yaks At Two O'clock High - Wings Over Wairarapa 2021. Photo / Christopher Cape

As I pen this column I'm aware that a year has passed, almost to the day, since NZ had its first case of Covid-19.

When I first wrote about this pandemic I drew comparisons with HG Wells and the War of the Worlds. "The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one, but still they come." That catchphrase from Jeff Wayne's musical rendition of War of the Worlds marked the assault on the human race by Martian invaders.

Twelve months into the conflict Covid-19 is adapting. Both sides are conducting experimental research and development. We are battle weary and fatigued. Alert levels in NZ have been raised again last month and borders closed. Alert levels have since been dropped to level 1 nationwide.

PM Jacinda Ardern looks weary and our government leaders look tired. The strain is obvious. Covid will exploit any weak point and it can kill. Complacency costs lives. Some members of the public are complacent; some are rebellious and frustrated by Covid restrictions.

I'm concerned. It seems to me that Ardern and Bloomfield have somehow changed their tune in press conference directives since the early days of 2020. They seem to be tiptoeing around solid direction to the press and public. Ardern's well intentioned directive to be kind and stay home if you are sick is all very well but political correctness is a wet bus ticket.

I have seldom heard direct statements from our leaders in recent times saying wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a mask because it is a safety measure no matter where you are and keep a written record of your movements.

The public, be they Polynesian, Middle Eastern, Asian, Indian, Russian, American, or Australian, need to hear clear and simple directives from the top. "If the trumpet does not sound a clear call, who will get ready for battle?" (1 Corinthians 14.8)

The enemy does not sleep. The analogies with world wars are easy to draw and the way circumstances can alter at lightning speed can be unnerving especially when life seems seductively normal.

That was the case on February 27 when the bombshell hit. I knew it could happen. Even so, I risked prebooking a ticket to Wings Over Wairarapa for the practice day on February 26.

Driving 250km in sweltering heat was both tedious and intriguing. The sun beat down relentlessly and I made my way to the media parking section. My shoes were uncomfortable and lugging bag and cameras over acres of hard yellow paddock was not my idea of fun.

The place swarmed with hundreds of various sized children in school uniforms, being herded by frazzled adults. Overhead a grey RNZAF Hercules went through its paces climbing and circling. I made my way to a frontline fence position through a merchandising marque.

For the next three hours aircraft taxied, wheeled and looped in front of me. I must have taken 600 shots. Many of the aircraft on show I had seen and photographed before, at Ohakea and Whanganui.

There were Spitfires, a Kittyhawk, Yaks, T28 Trojans, an Avro Anson Bomber, a de Havilland Venom, a T-6C Texan (the new RNZAF trainer), Harvards, Pitt Specials, recreational and business aircraft (like a church missionary society Cessna clone), helicopters, World War I Bristol biplanes, and a tank, as well as 1914 era trucks and modern NZDF armoured vehicles. Photographers abounded.

The schools left about mid-afternoon, leaving a still sizable crowd to see various colourful interesting practice flybys.

I took a desperately needed break about 4pm, to buy junk food and drink, so I missed seeing the World War I practice, but on return I was given a media pass to get to restricted areas briefly and photograph. It had been a long sunbaked day.

By 6pm things were winding down. I headed home. The next day, Saturday, was to be a great success. Little did any of us know that life would change again so suddenly 24 hours later – but then isn't that the nature of war and why nations build defence forces?

The message, I suppose, is "Keep Alert – the world needs more Lerts". Our war is not over – yet.