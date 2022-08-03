The Chorus Cabinet Art Programme looks to bring colour to two more of Whanganui's telecommunications cabinets. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui locals have been called on to add artistic flair to two telecommunications cabinets as the Chorus Cabinet Art Programme returns to the city.

Chorus partnered with the Whanganui District Council to provide the cabinets located at 12 Carlton Ave and 39 Hakeke St.

The council said the cabinets were chosen as they were two of the more frequently tagged cabinets in the city.

It said it hoped the painted designs would stop tagging on the cabinets.

The creative community adviser for the Whanganui District Council, Anique Jayasinghe, will collate the designs and work with the two selected artists.

"It's a great way to see more art integrated into our suburban streetscapes, and the fact that Chorus pays artists whose designs are successful – recognising that art is not merely a labour of love - is another positive aspect of this programme," she said.

Requests for designs are now open and the deadline for people to submit their designs is August 31, with the winning designs chosen by Chorus.