Chiefs and Hurricanes to play Super Rugby 'friendly' in Hawera

Taranaki born player Lachlan Boshier will be back home with the Chiefs to meet the Hurricanes in Hawera on June 21.

Taranaki born player Lachlan Boshier will be back home with the Chiefs to meet the Hurricanes in Hawera on June 21.

There will be an opportunity to check out an Investec Super Rugby-quality game just an hour north of Whanganui in under three weeks as the Chiefs and Hurricanes will play each other in a midseason "friendly" game on Thursday, June 21 in Hawera.

The match will involve players from the two franchises wider squads while their All Black representatives are playing France in the international series.

It is the furtherest south the Chiefs have taken a 'home' game, as in 2013 the Taranaki Rugby Football Union ended their 17-year affiliation to the Hurricanes and took up a seven year licence with the Hamilton-based franchise.

South Taranaki mayor Ross Dunlop said there should be strong fan support for both teams.

The sides's met in Super Rugby on April 13 at Westpac Stadium and the Hurricanes won 25-13.

They will play each other again in the final round robin weekend in Hamilton on July 13.

The friendly game kicks off at 1pm at the TSB Hub.