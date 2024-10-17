The organisation’s shareholders are descendants of the original owners, who belonged to Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi and Whanganui iwi.

Beijeman will continue to support the business of the incorporation while the organisation navigates the transition.

“Andrew understands the importance of a robust decision-making process for the CEO role. The committee of management is thankful for his support as we determine what is required for the future,” Puketapu said.

He acknowledged Beijeman’s significant contribution to Ātihau-Whanganui over the past decade.

“Andrew has contributed to the incorporation’s purpose and values with a dedication to our legacy responsibility to look after the land and our people.

“He has been at the helm of our farms and related business activities with a supportive leadership style that has been reflected in his positive working relationships on-farm and beyond the farm gate.

“We wish Andrew all the very best for the future and in the next chapter of his career.”

Beijeman said as only the second chief executive of the incorporation, he felt privileged and humbled to have played a part in building on the legacy of those associated with Ātihau-Whanganui whenua.

“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved over the past 10 years.”

Highlights included lifting production, setting new records in lambing percentage, milk and honey production, much faster finishing, and establishing the apiary business.

An important development in recent years was the Āti Hau Way, a framework for Ātihau-Whanganui values and culture. The framework was now successfully embedding mātauranga/knowledge from the past into everyday organisational behaviour.

He was particularly pleased that there had been a significant lift in the number of uri (descendants of the original landowners) employed by the incorporation.

“Such was the purpose of Ātihau-Whanganui – to be farmed by Māori, for Māori.”

Beijeman said he wanted to thank his family, who had made sacrifices so he could be part of Ātihau.

The last few years had been particularly challenging but also rewarding, he said.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the team and board. It wouldn’t have been the same without the people I’ve been surrounded with.

“We’ve tackled some difficult challenges head-on. With the team that’s in place and our updated strategic intentions, I will leave knowing that Ātihau is well-placed for continued growth in the future.”

With the full support of the board, Beijeman is moving to a new opportunity within the primary sector, based in Whanganui.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.