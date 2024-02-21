Tristan Teki reveals what's under the hood of his newly hot-rodded 1969 Camaro, ready to compete in the Wanganui Street Drags this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tristan Teki’s gleaming white 1969 Camaro will likely be a top contender at the annual Wanganui Road Rodders Street Drags this weekend.

The 37th annual racing event will occur on Taupō Quay from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

Teki has been competing in the street drags for 20 years, and this year he’s hoping to compete against two other local Camaro racers, Daniel Southall and Ben Morris.

“I’m hoping for a showdown between three of the baddest Camaros in the country,” Teki said.

“Daniel is ready to compete, but I’m not sure if Ben’s car will be ready.”

Teki won the Central Muscle Cars race series at Hampton Downs last year in his black 69 Camaro “The Batmobile”, despite having blown a head gasket.

He said the white Camaro already had a reputation as a non-racing car for its pristine beauty, and he believed spectators would be impressed to see it in its hot-rodded state.

“It was a show car, and it’s never been raced before,” he said.

Under the bonnet is a 9.5L engine with 1500hp transmission, and at the back its rear wheel wells are fully tubbed.

“Now it’s a matter of getting the tuning right,” Teki said.

Tristan Teke's white 1969 Camaro will make its debut at the 2024 Road Rodders Street Drags. Photo / Bevan Conley

His white German shepherd Ice got very excited when his owner started the engine.

“He loves the cars, and he always runs over when he hears them start up,” Teki said.

Ice will have to stay home on Sunday though, as no dogs are allowed at the street drags. There is also a ban on glass containers.

Street Drags organiser Raj Patel said he wished Teki well regarding the new Camaro’s debut this weekend.

“Tristan has certainly put the work in, and I predict there will be a Camaro showdown between Tristan and Daniel Southall,” he said.

Patel said more than 70 competitors had registered to compete in the event, which is one of only three such car races in the country.

“Of the 70 registrations, just 16 are from Whanganui, which indicates the national level of interest.

“Competitors are coming from all over New Zealand, and there are some really interesting cars in the mix.”

He said Whanganui’s Taupō Quay businesses deserved a “huge vote of thanks” for supporting the event, and Dylan Peterson of Repco and Greg Stone of Penrite Oil were greatly appreciated for their sponsorship.

“Things are always a bit stressful at this stage,” Patel said.

“There’s a lot of organisation and we’re always double-checking to make sure all our safety measures are in place. But once those first cars hit the track for that first race, the stress disappears and gives way to exhilaration.”

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.