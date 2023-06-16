Chateau Tongariro Hotel was designed by Timaru-based architect Herbert Hall (1881-1939)

Chateau Tongariro Hotel received the enduring architecture award at the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects awards for the Western branch.

Created by Hall & Marchant, Chateau Tongariro Hotel was modelled on structures found in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise. The elegant 1929 building was recently closed permanently to the public.

Tongariro is New Zealand’s oldest national park and a dual World Heritage area.

The award citation said Chateau Tongariro Hotel embodied a timeless elegance and was rooted deeply in New Zealand’s heritage. Designed by Timaru-based architect Herbert Hall (1881-1939), the neo-Georgian hotel was constructed of reinforced concrete but designed to resemble a traditional Georgian brick building.

“Its place in New Zealand’s architectural history is more than a building that’s highly recognisable. The Chateau represents architectural excellence in an era when the country was uncertain about its vernacular but aspired to showcase its wonder.”

Meanwhile, the Whanganui Mumu – Whanganui By Design exhibition at the Whanganui Regional Museum won an award in the public architecture category.

The Whanganui By Design exhibition is located on the mezzanine level of the Whanganui Museum.

The L-shaped exhibition space begins with colourful dividers based on a tartan pattern, which encourages visitors to slow down and experience the space.

“Bold use of colour and pattern create an unexpected and successful backdrop to the displays,” the citation said.

“A mix of lighting and suspended display pieces within the cases gives breathing space to the colour while celebrating the objects within.”

Whanganui By Design exhibition is located on the mezzanine level of the Whanganui Museum.

They were chosen from 14 shortlisted projects across six categories and were to announced at an event in the TSB Showplace, New Plymouth yesterday.

The jury was convened by Thanh Nguyen of Beca Architects, who said the winning projects were not only of national standard, but many would hold up against international designs.

“What was achieved here has set a benchmark across commercial, education and residential categories,” Nguyen said.

“The level of details and consideration that have gone into the design responses in these projects — the functional details, the construction details — is impressive. All of them really considered the context that they sit in, whether that was surrounding buildings, landform or urban context, and we were delighted by the level of passion put into the projects across the board.”

First established in 1905, the Institute currently has around 5000 members. About 50 per cent are registered architects working in New Zealand, with the balance made up of New Zealand architects working overseas, architectural graduates, architecture students, teachers of architecture and retired architects.