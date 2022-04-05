Judy Firmin of Hospice Boutique with leaving volunteer Damien Kiddie. Photo / Paul Brooks

Damien Kiddie works full-time at Mitre 10 Mega, but that hasn't stopped him volunteering for Hospice Whanganui for the past seven years. Lately, he has been a valuable part of the team of volunteers at Hospice Boutique in Victoria Avenue, and when they heard he had a new role at Mitre 10 which meant leaving the shop, everyone got together to give him a farewell afternoon tea.

Attending from Hospice were Kelly Scarrow and Hospice Whanganui chief executive Davene Vroon.

When people think of Hospice volunteers, especially those working in a shop like Hospice Boutique, they think of people a bit older, but this young Maori man has won his way into the hearts of staff and customers alike.

"Each Friday afternoon Damien comes through the front door with a big smile and his large coffee fix, that always gives the signal that he will do anything today, be it vacuuming, moving furniture or cleaning the windows. He has a personality that just touches you and the team will deeply miss him but we absolutely wish him well with his new role at Mitre 10," says Cushla Deans, interim manager at Hospice Boutique. She was unable to make it to the afternoon tea.

Davene had the chance to say a few words before the team tucked into the homemade spread on the backroom table.

"I know how much you've brought to this team ... they often talk about you, the vibrancy you bring and what an awesome hard worker you are," she says, and addressing all the volunteers, added, "Because of you, we have Hospice." She acknowledges the long drive Damien makes from his home at Matahiwi on the Whanganui River Road to attend his shift. "That is a significant commitment to our organisation, our patients and their whanau."

Damien's response is brief. "Thanks, ladies. It's been humorous working with you guys: thanks for the banter and the clothes." Damien has a reputation as an avid Hospice Boutique shopper.

"I don't work Fridays, but I make an effort every Friday to come in and see Damien and have a yak, says Judy Firmin, long time shop volunteer. "We will catch up at Mitre 10 for a coffee. We'll track you down."

"Damien has been such a valuable member of the Boutique team," says Kelly Scarrow. "He has been one of our younger volunteers, helping to shift the perception that volunteering is for retired folk. He manages to not only work full-time but also gives an afternoon a week which we will always be grateful for. His banter with his team and customers and love of our organisation shines through with everyone who has the pleasure of engaging with him. There's a really nice synergy in the fact that he works with one of Hospice Whanganui's supporters, Mitre 10, and we look forward to working with them for an upcoming 'Ladies Night' — Dates TBC."

Damien started his volunteering helping out with Hospice events when he was working at the Splash Centre. "There were two of us with free time so we both signed up to volunteer," he says. They saw Valda Brechmanis regularly at the Splash Centre so asked her how to go about it. Valda was volunteer co-ordinator for Hospice.

It was an email from Valda last year, informing him they needed a volunteer at Hospice Boutique that got him to sign up for a Friday shift. He says he has loved his time there and really enjoyed working with the team and engaging with customers.

He hopes other young people will be inspired to do what he did. "We definitely need more volunteers."