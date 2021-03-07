Chamber Music Subscription Series opens in heritage style

Hammers & Horsehair with soprano Rowena Simpson are playing in Whanganui next Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

The first of the subscription concerts for Chamber Music Wanganui's 2021 series will take place on Wednesday, March 17 at 7.30pm in the Prince Edward Auditorium of Whanganui Collegiate School.

This is a concert with a difference, drawing on a "heritage" theme and presented in an informal manner with something for all musical tastes.

Hammers & Horsehair duo Douglas Mews (piano) and Robert Ibell (cello) toured extensively around Aotearoa in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Their concert in Whanganui is the first of a six-stop tour of the North Island in which they are joined by well-known Wellington soprano Rowena Simpson to reimagine the triumphant 1922 New Zealand tour of Blenheim-born Rosina Buckman (soprano) with Adelina Leon (cello) and Percy Kahn (pianist-composer).

Rosina Buckman (soprano, right) with Adelina Leon (cello) and Percy Kahn (pianist-composer) on the original tour in 1922.

Hammers & Horsehair present period classics from the 1922 tour, such as Arditi's Il Bacio and Love's a Merchant by Molly Carew for soprano and piano, Percy Kahn's own arrangement of his Ave Maria for soprano, cello and keyboard, Orientale by Cui, and Rimsky Korsakov's Chanson Indoue for cello and piano.

Their programme also includes some of their own favourites, including Brahms Intermezzo in B-flat and Schubert Impromptu in A-flat for piano solo, and L'Etoile by Offenbach for soprano, cello and piano.

The musical items are interspersed with anecdotes from the 1922 Rosina Buckman tour, comparing the touring life then and now, and adding local or personal history appropriate to the pieces.

Based now in Wellington, soprano Rowena Simpson studied singing and historical performance practice at the Royal Conservatoire in the Netherlands. While living in Europe, she performed with professional chamber ensembles and was a soloist in the baroque and classical repertoires.

Since returning to New Zealand in 2006, Rowena has developed a freelance career in chamber music and opera, performing for many organisations including Chamber Music NZ (Barocca & Toku Ao), Stroma New Music Ensemble, NZ Barok, CBS Music Trust, Pinchgut Opera (Sydney), Days Bay Opera and as a member of the NZ Opera chorus.

Cellist Robert Ibell is well known to Whanganui audiences from the many times he has performed here. From 1993 to 2020 he was a member of the NZSO and he is also an experienced chamber musician, touring regularly for Chamber Music New Zealand.

Douglas Mews is well known for his performances on organ, harpsichord, and fortepiano. As well as his freelance performing, Douglas is a lecturer at the NZ School of Music and director of music at St Teresa's Catholic Church.

Chamber Music Wanganui would like to express their thanks to Driving Miss Daisy Whanganui for their sponsorship of this concert.

The Details

What: Hammers & Horsehair: reimagining the 1922 New Zealand tour of Rosina Buckman (soprano) with Adelina Leon (cello) and Percy Kahn (pianist-composer)

When: Wednesday, March 17, 7.30pm

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium of Whanganui Collegiate School

Tickets: Tickets: $35 adults, $32 seniors, $20 Chamber Music Wanganui subscribers, $5 students in advance from the Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos).