Slow dancing to the River City Big Band on a Saturday afternoon.

The Bayleys Whanganui Vintage Weekend made the most of the good weather and attracted people from all over. Vintage cars, costumes, bands, food, the ultimate variety show was out in the streets. Whanganui was packed! Paul Brooks got a few photos from Saturday's Mainstreet Whanganui Caboodle.

Two wheelers from another era.

Yep, it's a Triumph.

The Bylaws got the crowd going at the Ray White House Party Rutland Stage.

A touch of automotive class.

Wanganui Highland Pipe Band was made up of locals and imports.