Anika Moa features in LA LA LA! at Majestic Square on Saturday, February 18, a La Fiesta event.

The opening weekend of the fourteenth La Fiesta was action-packed with a dozen diverse events. Here’s a snapshot of what’s coming up, including the stellar lineup of female, family-friendly acts at LA LA LA! on Saturday afternoon in Majestic Square - not to be missed!

Thursday, February 16

10am - midday: TEA AND TOPICS, ORGANIC SKINCARE, Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St, free. RSVP to kat@whanganuilibrary.com — Irene Davis will share how to make skin-friendly, non-chemical skincare products.

11am: LIBRARY ALOUD, Davis Library, Pukenamu Drive, Free. Phone Greg on (06) 349 3217 or contact greg@whanganuilibrary.com — Relax with a hot drink and a biscuit as library staff regale you with readings from their favourite literary women. Discover new authors, new genres, and new friends!

1pm: ARCHERY, 100 Devon Rd, $20 for four sessions. Contact Maureen: secretary@marangaiarcheryclub.co.nz — Have a go! All equipment provided, sturdy footwear required. Sessions on Thursday, February 23, March 2 and 9.

3.30 - 4.30pm: LIBRARY ONLINE 1. INTRODUCING DIGITAL SERVICES, Alexander Heritage Library, Pukenamu Drive, free. RSVP to rachel@whanganuilibrary.com or call 027 211 4261 — Discover how to get FREE access to movies, books, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers through our library apps.

6.30 - 8.30pm: DJEMBE DRUMMING, Whanganui Arts Society, Trafalgar Place, $5. Contact Louise: rostrons@xtra.co.nz or call 021 106 3066 — Learn a simple rhythm and experience the joy of playing a traditional West African Djembe drum.

7pm: MOVIE SCREENING, EDIE, PG-rated. Embassy 3 Cinema, 34 Victoria Ave, $20. Book your ticket with Paula by calling 027 283 1113, or email: vincentmeats@gmail.com — 83-year-old Edie believes that it is never too late, so she packs an old camping bag, leaves her life behind and embarks on an adventure she never got to have - climbing the imposing Mount Suilven in Scotland. Starring Sheila Hancock.

Friday, February 17

6.30am: BOOT CAMP, Cooks Gardens, Maria Place, free. Contact Rachael on 027 388 7970 — A fun 45-minute workout for all fitness levels and abilities. BYO exercise mat, sweat towel and drink bottle.

10am - midday: GOOD MOURNING, The Women’s Network, 75 St Hill St, gold coin donation. Contact Keren on (06) 344 3345 or email: marshkandb@gmail.com — The ‘Bereaved Parents Grief Support’ and ‘Surviving Grief’ groups are hosting this event for anyone experiencing grief or wanting to know more. Another session will take place on Wednesday, March 1 from 7pm - 9pm.

6-9pm: DUNGEONS & DRAGONS LADIES’ NIGHT, Alexander Heritage Library, Pukenamu Drive, free, Bookings essential. RSVP to nicola@whanganuilibrary.com — ‘The Price of Beauty’, a mystery adventure in which you’ll explore a relaxing vacation while unravelling the mysterious threats that abound. Another session will take place on Friday, February 24.

Saturday, February 18

From 18 to 25 Feb: BUSES: FREE TRAVEL WEEK! Contact Jayme at Horizons Regional Council for more info: jayme.thorby@horizons.govt.nz — Celebrate the launch of the new high-frequency bus route going across the city from Aramoho to Castlecliff every 20 minutes. Get to all the festival events you want for free!

11am - 1pm: POLE DANCE DEMO DAY PLUS MINI CLASS, Altitude Pole & Fitness, 17 Taupō Quay, free, no bookings necessary. Contact Mel on 022 451 9770 or email: whanganui@altitudepole.co.nz — Experience a demo from some of our teachers and members to see how much fun it is and how pole really is for EVERYBODY.

11.30am: SAGE WAND MAKING AND CLEARING WORKSHOP, Dimensions of Light, 200B Victoria Ave, $50. Contact Natasha on 027 253 1858 — Join Kylie from Mountain Road Estate to explore traditional smudging herbs. Make your own wand and understand its use, as well as general clearing techniques.

1 - 8pm: LA LA LA! Majestic Square. For ticket and event info, visit: https://lostart.nz/ — A whānau-friendly celebration of women in music featuring Anika Moa, Valkyrie and Lips with local support acts.

2 - 3.30pm: BEESWAX FOOD WRAP AND CANDLES WORKSHOP, Te Rangi, 4 Allison St, $20 for one, or $35 for two DIY products. RSVP at: info@peacethroughunity.org.nz or call 022 035 0175 — Explore how to make reusable food wraps and beeswax candles for a more sustainable life, and explore your own creativity.

Download a full festival guide at: lafiestanz.com or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.



