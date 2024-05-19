Border have opened up a gap on the Tasman Tanning Premier table.

Waverley Harvesting Border now have a clear gap on an increasingly congested Tasman Tanning Premier table after a strong first half carried them to a 30-21 win over Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau on Saturday.

Stung after losing the Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield to Byfords Readimix Taihape, but reinforced with the return of influential representative halfback Lindsay Horrocks, Border opened the scoring at Dallison Park with a penalty by first five Tyrone Albert.

Border’s strike weapons all delivered, beating tacklers to run in three first-half tries through midfielders Timoci Seruwalu and Alekesio Vakarorogo, along with powerful No. 8 Josefa Namosimalua.

Albert slotted two conversions as it appeared the top-of-the-table clash might be a blowout, with the home side taking a 22-0 advantage into halftime.

But Kaierau lifted in the second half, with winger Penianai Saumaki scoring a hat-trick of tries, all converted by second five Ethan Robinson.

Horrocks scored in his comeback, with Albert adding another penalty, leaving Kaierau 10 points down with time almost up on the clock.

They turned down a kickable penalty to get a bonus point in the hope of securing two with their fourth try, but got trapped in the ruck to finish with nothing to show for their efforts.

At Spriggens Park, the Challenge Shield tenure of Taihape continued, but only just, following another thriller with Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, finishing an 18-18 stalemate.

Marist took a 15-8 lead into halftime after tries from their midfielders Jamie Robertson and Akiwa Koro, while Daniel Kauika was back at halfback to slot one conversion and a penalty.

Taihape, already injury-hit, were further stung when they lost first five Chad Whale, with halfback Kahl Elers-Green taking on the kicking responsibilities.

They only trailed 18-15 late in the piece as winger Ryan Karatau and promising flanker Sam Reeves scored, with Elers-Green adding a conversion and penalty, but Kauika’s second penalty had it looking like the shield would change hands twice in as many games.

But when Taihape received a kickable penalty with five minutes left, they opted to keep the shield safe before trying for the win, as Elers-Green locked up the scores.

There is now a clear “ big three” in the WRFU Senior competition, as Utiku Old Boys defended the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield and gained a measure of revenge for last year’s grand final loss - picking up a big 38-12 win over Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic at Spriggens.

McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu rebounded from their narrow shield loss by defending their Rochfort Park home turf against Kelso Hunterville with a rugged 14-5 win.

Forest 360 Marist Knights kept their undefeated streak going with an impressive 57-12 win over Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood at the pā.

Tasman Tanning Premier, week six

Border 30 (Timoci Seruwalu, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Josefa Namosimalua, Lindsay Horrocks tries; Tyrone Albert 2 pen , 2 con) bt Kaierau 21 (Penianai Saumaki 3 tries; Ethan Robinson 3 con). HT: 22-0.

Whanganui Rugby Challenge Shield

Taihape 18 (Ryan Karatau, Sam Reeves tries; Kahl Elers-Green 2 pen, con) drew with Marist 18 (Jamie Robertson, Akiwa Koro tries; Daniel Kauika 2 pen, con). HT: 15-8 Marist.

Rātana 28 (Brett Joyce, Riley Peraka, Mitai Hemi tries; Tawhiwhi Karaitina 3 pen, 2 con) bt Marton 10 (Fale Telea Lote try; Elijah Ah Chong pen, Lote con). HT: 16-3.

Premier MVP top five (halfway point)

1. Dakuitoga Natuquata (Marton) 11 points; 2=. Peter-Travis Hay-Horton (Taihape) 9; 2=. Tyrone Albert (Border) 9; 3=. Jamie Hughes (Rātana) 8; 3=. Alesana Tofa (Marist) 8; 3=. Jamie Robertson (Marist) 8.

Senior Championship, week six

Spriggens Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Utiku Old Boys bt Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic 38-12. HT: 12-7.

Dallison Park: McCrea Scanning Counties bt Border 30-12. HT: 15-0.

Rochfort Park: McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu bt Kelso Hunterville 14-5.

Marton Park: Black Bull Liquor Pirates bt JJ Walters Asphalt Marton 45-10. HT: 24-5.

Rātana Pā: Forest 360 Marist Knights bt Tāmata Hauhā Rātana Brotherhood 57-12. HT: 24-0.

Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Bennett’s Taihape 13-5. HT: 7-0.

Women

Country Club: Byfords Construction Taihape bt Speedy Signs Kaierau 34-24.

Marton Park: Silks Audit Rātana bt Marton Queenbeez 49-10.