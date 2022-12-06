Jodie Brunger (far right) with Whanganui Basketball's (from left) Evelyn Hiri-Gush, Marie Joseph, Justin Gush at Castlecliff Domain. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two family events are hitting Castlecliff back-to-back this weekend, with Rangiora Street shutting to traffic and national basketball players paying a visit.

First up is Hoops in Parks - a basketball initiative featuring coaching from Tall Fern Tessa Boagni and former Tall Black and current Basketball New Zealand chief executive, Dylan Boucher.

Hoops in Parks has also been to Flaxmere, Hastings, and Havelock North this year.

It aims to provide fit-for-purpose hoops in local parks and encourage young people to be more active.

Sport Whanganui active communities manager Jodie Brunger said new Airtime hoops would be installed at Castlecliff Domain the day before the event.

“We’ve got activities and competitions, and a community versus Basketball New Zealand crew game which will wrap things up at about 3pm,” Brunger said.

“Anybody can come along. There will be shoes if people don’t have shoes, and basketballs and apparel to give away. We’ve even got around 250 free icecreams to give out.

“It’s pretty exciting. The community has really got behind this.”

Punters then move next door to Rangiora Street for the Succulent Sun Daze celebration, organised by The Citadel café.

Succulent Sun Daze events began in September, but inclement weather has caused some to be cancelled.

There would be eight food providers on-site, but the day was “all about play”, Citadel owner Roxi Douglas said.

The Citadel owners Roxi Douglas (left) and Malcolm Whitlock.

“This isn’t a market where you need to come and spend money - just come out with your family and do things together.

“That could be building blocks in the middle of the road, or grabbing some chalk and doing hopscotch.”

A Christmas tree decoration workshop, a sausage sizzle and a photo booth will also feature, along with live music from One Trick Pony, The Marks Brothers and DJ Drifty.

All activities are free.

“One really cool thing is an obstacle course that will be run by my son and his friends,” Douglas said.

“You have to run through tires and then under the parachute, then shoot a ball, egg and spoon, and hula hoop.

“For every child, there has to be an adult, so once again, it’s about engaging families to play together.”

Prizes for the fastest times have been donated by Citadel suppliers such as Chefs Choice, Laugesens Gardens and Crazy Pumpkin.

A singlet signed by Tall Black Tom Abercrombie is up for grabs for the winner of the event’s colouring-in competition.

Funding from Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa has allowed The Citadel to close Rangiora Street from 4pm to 7pm and to purchase sporting equipment for the local community to use in the future.

“Basically, we become custodians of this gear,” Douglas said.

“If you’re out this way and want to have a party for your kids, you can come and check stuff out. It’s almost like a little toy library, and everything is totally free.”

Both events are on Sunday, December 11.

Hoops in Parks runs from 11.30am to 3pm at the Castlecliff Domain, with Succulent Sun Daze on Rangiora Street kicking off at 4pm.