Career switch pays as Whanganui flooring apprentice takes national honours

Josh Denman (holding trophies) with Carey Knapp (left), Troy Taylor, fellow apprentices Adam Edwardson, BTICO's Phil McShane and Hayden Burmeister, and FloorNZ's Scott Cato. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man who made a career switch because he "was sick of working outside" has swiftly risen to the top of his field.

Josh Denman has been named FloorNZ's Stage One Apprentice of the Year.

The floorer had been contract engineering before being taken on by Troy Taylor and Carey Knapp at Whanganui Flooring.

"Troy and Carey are both old friends of mine," Denman said.

"They needed an extra worker and I was sick of working outside, so I jumped onboard.

"I've never looked back. It's my forever job for sure, I absolutely love it."

Denman said there were three stages to a flooring apprenticeship, and at the completion of each one he travelled to Christchurch to attend Flooring School.

"There they take you through all of the practical skills, knowledge and legislation, to make sure you know everything you need to know for that stage.

"Stage one is general knowledge and preparation, stage two is all about knowledge of installation and trade, and stage three is making sure your practical skills are up to scratch.

Such is his development that Denman is fast approaching stage three, and is set to complete his apprenticeship six months early.

It was his work completing stage one that won him apprentice of the year.

"I'm a good 10-12 years older than most of the other guys, so I ended up being a bit like mother hen," Denman said.

"They followed me around and asked for advice. I think that's what helped me get the award - I know what I'm doing and I'm not afraid to show it.

"I guess I was like that kid in class who answers all the questions. At one point I got told to shut up so someone else could answer."

FloorNZ representative Scott Cato, along with Hayden Burmeister and Phil McShane from BTICO Apprenticeships, were on hand to present Denman with his trophy.

"This thing (trophy) has been going around for a good number of years, and a real who's who of the flooring industry have held it," Cato said.

"Many of them now run their own teams, and some have formed their own businesses."

Cato said Denman had presented the best stage one theory that the Christchurch Flooring School had ever seen.

"Your maturity was a very stabilising influence for the rest of the people there, and it came across that you worked really well with the others who were on the course."

Taylor, who completed his flooring apprenticeship under Knapp, said Denman was "a talented man".

"We are lucky to have him," Taylor said.

"Culture is a big part of what we do, and Josh is definitely a part of ours.

"At the end of the day, what's the point in going to work if you're not having fun?

"Carey gave me the option to buy into the company when I'd finished my apprenticeship, and Josh will be given that same option when he finishes his."

Outside of having the skills, Denman said it was important that a team "meshed" on the job as well.

"I've been in jobs that are absolutely terrible, but with a great bunch of people that make it enjoyable. There's the opposite of that as well," Denman said.

"I just so happen to have a great job with great people.

"The business is growing and going places, so we're pretty happy with that."