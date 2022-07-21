The Cancer Society of Whanganui is opening a pop-up opportunity shop for Daffodil Day month. Photo / Supplied

The bright and yellow colours of daffodils will adorn a pop-up shop in Maria Place in August.

The Cancer Society of Whanganui will be running the pop-up opportunities shop for August as part of Daffodil Day.

The shop will be open from August 2 to September 3 and Sophie Westacott of Cancer Society New Zealand said what separates this year's pop-up shops from the previous years' shops is the building it will be held in.

"We've done it every year, but this year is kind of special because the building was pretty much given to us, and it's a really pretty building," she said.

The shop is being opened in the Accountants Chambers building at 26 Maria Place, being run by a team of 25 volunteers.

Westacott said the store will have china, crockery, furniture and other products you'd expect at an opportunity shop will be on sale, but there will also be preserves, plants, and the society's own merchandise and daffodils for sale.

"100 per cent of the proceeds of this pop-up shop will go towards the local Whanganui Cancer Society and serving the community," she said.

The society is accepting donations of items that are in good and sellable condition at the store in preparation for the opening.

Donations can be made from 1pm-4pm on July 21, 23, and 24, as well as 10am-3pm on July 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.