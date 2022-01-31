This bullock sculpture was commissioned in 2019 and sculpted by Jack Marsden Mayer to mark 30 years of Whangamomona being a republic. The WSP took 40 people to the community last Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Call to go ahead worked for Summer Programme

The 2022 Whanganui Summer Programme which ended last Monday was a triumph for optimism at a time when Covid cast a pall over running public events, says WSP spokesperson David Scoullar. The group's decision to go ahead with the programme was vindicated.

"Actually, we never even considered scrapping it," he says. "We committed to running every trip, regardless of how many people came even if we lost money. In the end the support kept getting better and better and although we will probably still be in the red, it won't be anything we can't live with."

The last week was particularly successful with very satisfactory numbers on the Road to Springvale, Forgotten World Highway, Rangitikei Heritage Houses and Pukaha Wildlife Centre/Mt Bruce.

The weather was also on the side of the WSP with fine days all the way. Three trips had to be cancelled but all for factors outside the control of the trust, David says.