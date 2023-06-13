Fakes and Forgeries 2021 winner Wayne Mullineaux with his Vincent Van Gogh forgery.

Fakes and Forgeries 2021 winner Wayne Mullineaux with his Vincent Van Gogh forgery.

It is time once again for artists and would-be artists to pick up their pencils, brushes, or any tools and materials to commit forgery.

The biennial Fakes and Forgeries competition is returning to the Yellow Church Gallery in Mangaweka this year and winners will be announced during Labour Day weekend on October 21.

“A day of exciting events is planned and artists are encouraged to get creating their copied masterpieces to have them ready for opening day,” said organiser and gallery owner Richard Aslett.

“The township of Mangaweka will come alive with art, music, and other fun happenings and activities.”

Aslett founded the competition in 2007 and the idea was inspired by world-famous artist Karl Feodor Sim (aka Goldie) who was born in Mangaweka and rose to infamy during one of New Zealand’s longest-ever court cases that ran from the 1970s into the 80s.

The likable rogue was fined $1000 and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. He was, and remains Aotearoa’s only convicted art forger and his own paintings still sell for moderately good prices.

“Karl was a guest of honour at the early competition openings,” said Aslett.

“He passed away 10 years ago on October 21, 2013, so that will make for an extra poignant tribute and commemorative occasion this year,”

Aslett said the conditions for entry into the competition are simple.

“Create an exact replica, a copy with a twist, or a work inspired by a famous artwork or artist.

“Since the competition began entries have come in from all over New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and even the US.”

The 2021 winner was Wayne Mullineaux of Whanganui with his forgery of Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflower painting.

It was Mullineaux’s first foray into forgery and his first entry into an art competition.

Aslett said new categories had been added this year to spread the awards and prizes more evenly.

“The quality and quantity of art have grown year on year and picking the winners has become harder each time.

“The new categories should help the Judges more equally decide”.

Visitors to the opening will be able to enjoy Mangaweka’s new murals, as well as painting demonstrations, market stalls, a book fair, live music, and a village-wide garage sale.

Artists are urged to get creating their artworks now, to be delivered to the Yellow Church Gallery two weeks before the opening.

For information on the art exhibition, contact Richard Aslett on 027 526 6612 or visit https://mangawekagallery.webs.com