Cadets get to work at Aramoho Cemetery

Group of cadets cleaning the True War and Old Soldiers graves at Aramoho Cemetery. Photo / Charlie Quirk

Cadets from TS Calliope, Whanganui Cadet Corps and No 9 Squadron, Air Training Corps recently cleaned the 38 True War Graves in the Aramoho Cemetery.

Squadron leader Charlie Quirk, area support officer for the three Whanganui NZ Cadet Forces Units, said 36 personnel from the three units not only cleaned the True War Grave headstones, but also headstones of other old soldiers and veterans' headstones in the cemetery.

This is a way the cadets can serve the community and remember those who died as a result of injuries sustained in either WWI or WWII.

The headstones are cleaned before Anzac Day as a mark of respect. The five True War Grave headstones in the Heads Rd cemetery will be cleaned at a later date.