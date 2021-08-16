Cabaret at Whanganui Collegiate reflects 1920s life in Berlin

The performing students with lead actors Yasmin Christenhusz (playing Sally Bowles) and Max Herdman (playing Cliff) at the front. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Collegiate students are this week putting on a cabaret show of song and dance set in 1920s Berlin.

The story is set in the German capital and audiences will see the struggles of the characters of the city's artistic community during the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich.

Whanganui Collegiate head of arts and director of school production Jennifer Gregg said part of the play was set in a nightclub and other parts in a boarding house.

She said they were approaching it with sympathy and sensitivity and making sure it was appropriate for their audience.

It was good for the students to learn about the dangers of fascism and its oppression of fringe populations, especially as neo-Nazis and the alt-right had gained traction in recent years, Gregg said.

"The juniors know less than the seniors.

"We have one boy who's playing a Nazi sympathiser who is a great historian, he has a really great knowledge of the time so he's been sharing some of his knowledge with the cast."

They had been working on the show since April, going to two rehearsals a week, as well as further sessions for specific performers.

Students had been working hard, Gregg said, and they had increased their workload recently.

"We're on day 19, I think, without a break and we're right through until production."

• There will be three shows at 7pm on Thursday (August 19), Friday (August 20) and Saturday (August 21) night this week. The show is at the school's Prince Edward Auditorium and there will be door sales. Tickets can be bought online by searching 'Cabaret' at trybooking.com.