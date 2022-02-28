Kerry Girdwood, who recently directed Fantastic Mr Fox at Repertory, is holding auditions for Joan Rosier-Jones' play Flat Out. Photo / Paul Brooks

Busy times are in the offing for Repertory Theatre over the next few weeks. Important events for March include auditions for a new play and a visiting musical trio.

Kerry Girdwood is holding auditions for Flat Out, an amusing take on the Flat Earth Society penned by local playwright Joan Rosier-Jones. We workshopped Flat Out in the Play Reading Group last year and found it very witty. I remember Joan saying she just wanted to poke some gentle fun at the "Flat Earthers", who seem to have a surprisingly large following in our fair land.

The auditions are being held this weekend on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6 from 11am to 4pm on both days. We will need to cast two women and two men (any ages) and a further two men and a woman for smaller parts. If you have any further questions please ring Kerry on 3450005.

Do come along and audition. As Miranda's mother would say, "Such fun!"

The other exciting happening is the visit by the Alpaca Social Club with Cousin Alice on March 10. They offer an eclectic mix of musical genres: Arabic, Celtic, Gypsy, soul and jazz.

Pianist and accordionist Craig Denman has teamed up with John Sanders, a guitarist and bouzouki player to create their unique musical group. Cousin Alice is the third member of this group, a lady with a "smoky" voice that is complemented by the unique sounds of the band.

It sounds great. Remember — they'll be at Repertory Theatre on Thursday, March 10.

Bookings at the Whanganui Royal Opera House.