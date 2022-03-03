The tower was designed in 1956. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Bulls "mushroom" water tower is set to be beautified thanks to a joint initiative from Rangitīkei District Council and the Bulls Community Committee.

The teams were working together to develop the tower and neighbouring reservoir into a "location beacon for Bulls", the council's operations manager Jess McIlroy said.

"We are currently seeking feedback and input from the public to help guide the decision on what the improvements could look like.

"It is envisioned that a mural/art piece will be done on the wall of the reservoir facing Taumaihi St, but a clear creative vision for the tower is yet to be established."

McIlroy said the project would require external funding.

"We are hoping to get good community support, and we have received positive support already.

"The more input, offers of support and help this collaboration gets, the better."

The design and direction of the works will be sourced through community submissions, with a panel deciding on the final design once fundraising has been completed.

A public vote in November, 2020, drew an 87-43 result in favour of strengthening the 66-year-old tower instead of demolishing it.

It was designed in 1956 by renowned architect Bill Alington.

The new water reservoir next to the tower on Taumaihi St was completed in July, 2021.

The council's district promotions strategic adviser, Jenna Britton, said the inspiration behind the collaboration came from telling the story of mana whenua and the community's unique identity.

"It's also about contributing to the urban environment and increasing resident's sense of place, contributing to the growing culture of the Rangitīkei District, and creating a prominent entrance to the district via the Bulls entry point on State Highway 1."

A public questionnaire is currently being offered by the council to help prepare a call for submissions from individuals and community groups.

In it, locals are advised that resources such as volunteer time, scissor lifts, paint, lighting, electrical supply, scaffolding and funding donations may be needed.



"There is absolutely room for big ideas, we welcome them," Britton said.

"The project has the ability for it to be done over a few years, to spread the workload and cost. The bigger the project the more funds will need to be raised.

"We hope the community will share their ideas so we can ensure it represents them as much as possible."

To take part in the beautification questionnaire, go to www.rangitikei.govt.nz/news/2022/bulls-reservoir-and-water-tower-artwork-project