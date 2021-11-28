Brunswick School holds its own Tough Kid Challenge after Covid cancellation

Students of all ages from Brunswick School took part in their own edition of the Tough Kid Challenge. Photo / Supplied

Students of all ages from Brunswick School took part in their own edition of the Tough Kid Challenge. Photo / Supplied

After the Mitre 10 Mega Tough Kid competition was called off due to Covid-19, a Brunswick School student was determined to ensure his school still got to enjoy the fun.

When he found out the event had been cancelled, Year 8 student Zania Hawea emailed Brunswick principal Jane Corcoran asking if they could hold their own Tough Kids Competition at school.

"I thought this was a tremendous idea. At Brunswick we like to empower the students to come up with ideas and as teachers to act on them," Corcoran said.

With the idea given the green light, senior students began designing the course.

Brunswick School principal Jane Corcoran. Photo / Logan Tutty

With waterslides, tyre runs, obstacles and more, students of all ages took part in the obstacle course last Friday.

"We have lovely big grounds out here so that allowed the creativity to flow. I thought it would be a great leadership opportunity for the senior school students to design the course and organise the competition."

Tuakana-Teina, a Māori concept referring to the relationship between 'an older sibling and a younger sibling', is a strong part of Brunswick's culture.

"The event was a fantastic, fun way to embrace the philosophy of Mitre 10 Tough Kids. The students loved every minute of it and completed the course twice."

Corcoran thinks it might become an annual event for the school, whilst the senior students would continue to go to Tough Kids at Cooks Gardens next year if it goes ahead.