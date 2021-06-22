Brave chilly dippers relish cold comfort

The bridal party, Sarah and Phil, said "I do", when asked if they wanted to come out of the water.

And just like that, the More FM Polar Plunge is done and dusted for another year!

With a highly successful turn-out, the organisers were taken aback by how many brave (or crazy depending how you look at it) Whanganui locals came out to join us in the dreary drizzle for the annual Plunge!

Costumes galore adorned those brave enough to test their limits in the Polar Plunge.

It was cold, wet and miserable, and that was out of the water and on shore!

More than 100 people participated, most in outstanding costumes, whether it was to watch or take a dip and we all collectively raised more than $200 for the Whanganui Surf Lifeguard Service. More FM Whanganui wants to thank the main sponsor partner for the event Rivercity Golf, the Surf Lifeguards who kept us all safe, all the local businesses who donated prizes, and of course, everyone who came along!

Surprisingly, most people stayed in the water and had a good time..

Paul Brooks braved the cold for these photos.