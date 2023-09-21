Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Book about Whanganui tourist attraction Blue Duck Station set to be released

Finn Williams
By
5 mins to read
Blue Duck Station in Whanganui National Park.

Blue Duck Station in Whanganui National Park.

A book detailing the land, history and people of a well-known rural Whanganui tourist attraction is set to go on sale.

The book Blue Duck Station is about the station of the same name, located

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle