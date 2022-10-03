Fred Loveridge with vocalist Erna Ferry. Photo / Supplied



The Blues Buffet caused a stir when they emerged on the national scene in 2009.

Three recorded albums, TV and radio time and lots of live shows have honed a remarkable expression of blues music.

Fifteen years later the band is still together, making wonderful sounds and you can hear them on Friday on stage at the Musicians Club.

The band features the majestic guitar of Fred Loveridge and the lyrical bass of his brother Dusty. The two have been playing music together 'forever', and you can hear it! Added to that is the keyboard wizardry of Paul Wilson and The Blues Buffet project carries on. Jazz and Blues vocalist Erna Ferry has been singing with the boys for years.

As a matter of fact, Erna played harmonica on their first album. She now fronts the band, and with the playful drumming of newcomer Chester Nevil, the soundscape is complete.

The band featured last month at the four-day New Zealand Blues, Roots and Groove Festival in Palmerston North, in a special festival closing event on Sunday. Their set on Friday is sure to be fantastic, and not to be missed!

For those of you new to the Musicians Club, the address is 65 Drews Ave. Club nights are the first Friday of every month (except January) and kick off with local talent showcased in an open mic from 7pm. Featured acts include national and on occasion international touring artists and bands.

Memberships for the year are available at the door for $30. As a member, you will pay $10 club nights. Non-members pay $15 and are always welcome.

The Details

What: Blues Buffet with Erna Ferry.

When: Friday, October 7, doors open at 7pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave