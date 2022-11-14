The Blue Veinz are appearing at a venue near you. Photo / Tane Hepi

After a long, Covid-necessitated break from touring, local blues band The Blue Veinz are hitting the road once more.

Their sound becomes more and more fine-tuned each time they play.

Touring is inspirational and this band punches out classic and original blues straight on, proving yet again that a live band playing together with close audience interaction is an experience not to be missed.

"It's just so much fun to play festivals, and having blues aficionado audiences adds something special to the mix," says guitarist Marco Perry.

Producing retro and traditional blues with a modern style, reminiscent of the 1960s and 70s, The Blue Veinz are finding themselves with more and more festival gigs including Taranaki's Festival of Lights, Whanganui's upcoming Caboodle and again at Bay of Islands Blues & Jazz Festival with more 2023 shows to be announced.

Rehearsing and playing together for 10-plus years in small Whanganui clubs, cafés and pubs still feels just the same as when they were starting out, now they just do it to larger audiences.

Their love of the blues in all its formats has seen The Blue Veinz play at the Fiji International Blues & Jazz Festival and were invited back to the Bay of Islands Jazz & Blues Festival for the past three years.

Currently recording an EP blending original blues with elements of rock, soul and a fresh contemporary spin comes easily for the Blue Veinz rhythm section: Nigel Bateman on drum kit and Mana Rauhina on bass guitar pay tribute to the classic Blues rhythm sections that have clearly influenced them. Darren Ahern, vocals and Johnny Keating, guitar, add one of those pairings of singer and guitarist that simply works, achieving the perfect, bluesy rock and roll vibe.

Catch up with The Blue Veinz at Coopers this month on Friday, November 25, at the Comm on Saturday, November 26, The Musicians Club during December and again at the Caboodle in 2023.