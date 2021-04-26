Blooms galore at Autumn Flower Show at Whanganui Intermediate School on May 1-2

The Autumn Flower Show is back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Chrysanthemum Club members, in conjunction with the Wanganui Horticultural Society, host the Autumn Flower Show this Saturday and Sunday.

The show is being held at the Whanganui Intermediate School hall in Dublin St and is open for public viewing on Saturday, May 1, from 1pm to 4pm and Sunday, May 2, from 10am to 4pm.

As you enter, in the hall foyer there will be competitive works by the Wanganui Floral Art Society members who are presenting an Anzac theme with titles of songs from World Wars I and II, including Keep The Home Fires Burning, Bless 'Em All and The Long Long Trail, to name a few.

In the main hall the chrysanthemum blooms will be on display and, as you can see from the photo, they come in a large array of varieties, such as large exhibition, decorative, single, fantasy, anemone centred and more. There will be exhibitors from Palmerston North, Feilding, Levin, Hāwera and Whanganui.

The judge, Dennis McCarthy from Levin, will be looking for blooms with good colour, shape and size in each of the different varieties. The hall will also have garden flowers, house plants and garden produce on display.

The Chrysanthemum Club members will be selling potted charm chrysanthemum plants and posies of flowers.

There will be a selection of craft stalls around the perimeter of the hall, selling sewing, cards, jams, soaps, plants and other interesting items.

Afternoon teas will be available and entry to the show is only $2 for adults and children free (cash only, sorry no eftpos available). Anyone is welcome to enter the show by contacting Lyn Hoskyn on 06 368 0009.

The show was cancelled last year because of Covid-19 which was disappointing for exhibitors, so we have been keeping our fingers crossed this year and are looking forward to showing off our blooms to the public of Whanganui.